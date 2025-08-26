Comerica Bank Purchases 63,327 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,327 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $15,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 35.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 470.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.15.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $104.40 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.04 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 26.06%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,270. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 888,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,833,901.32. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

