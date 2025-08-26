Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $14,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,537,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,033,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,970,000 after buying an additional 53,852 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

