Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Comerica Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,634 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $20,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

