Comerica Bank Sells 626 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,602,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD opened at $194.8370 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.26. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total value of $445,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,436.38. This trade represents a 24.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

