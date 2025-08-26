Comerica Bank Has $17.38 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $266.8970 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

