Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, August 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.17%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

