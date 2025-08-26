The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,791,914,000 after acquiring an additional 164,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allstate by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,288,000 after purchasing an additional 89,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,496,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 477,221 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $202.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $214.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.18.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 target price on Allstate and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

