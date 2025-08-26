Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at $965,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 32.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 75.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 211,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 0.2%

TPC opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 2.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Tutor Perini from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tutor Perini from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 130,478 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $5,340,464.54. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 4,570,985 shares in the company, valued at $187,090,416.05. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,901. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

