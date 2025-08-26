Invesco Water Resources ETF $PHO Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,448,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 150.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

PHO opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1063 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

