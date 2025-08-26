Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,530 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Carter’s worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. RWWM Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,190,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,607 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after purchasing an additional 964,494 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,126,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,043,000 after purchasing an additional 584,850 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $14,242,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Carter’s by 829.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 260,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 232,082 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Carter’s Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE CRI opened at $26.6850 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $972.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $585.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.24 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.79%.The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

