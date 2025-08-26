Freedom Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Freedom Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 69.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 620,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 21.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 179,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 234.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 267,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 19,909 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Permian Resources Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of PR opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.