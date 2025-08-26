Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. $GSBC Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,430 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 28,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSBC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Southern Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $68.01.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $59.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.26%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.