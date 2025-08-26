Matador Resources Company $MTDR Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 306.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,666 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 201,834 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Matador Resources worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $690,310,000 after buying an additional 956,090 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,289,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,964,000 after purchasing an additional 772,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,043,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 477,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,603,000 after purchasing an additional 217,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources Company has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $245,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,817.02. This trade represents a 311.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.