MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $13.49 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. $HBI

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 1,008.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,337,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126,376 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

NYSE HBI opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $991.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.93 million. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 226.31%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Hanesbrands has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

