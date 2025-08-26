MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Newmont by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Newmont by 315.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Newmont by 122.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.90 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. This trade represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $1,373,251. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

