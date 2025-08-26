Freedom Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after buying an additional 922,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,395,000 after buying an additional 200,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,603,000 after buying an additional 105,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,361,000 after buying an additional 90,856 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $202.48 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.