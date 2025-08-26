Freedom Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ProShares Ultra Financials $UYG

Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Performance

Shares of UYG stock opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52-week low of $63.09 and a 52-week high of $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64.

ProShares Ultra Financials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

