Brokerages Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Price Target at $228.90

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.9048.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Shares of BA stock opened at $226.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.67 and a 200 day moving average of $194.72. The stock has a market cap of $171.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.48. Boeing has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,991,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,402,073,000 after buying an additional 432,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Boeing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after buying an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,116,259,000 after buying an additional 196,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $888,910,000 after buying an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

