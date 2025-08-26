Brokerages Set Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target at $41.17

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.1667.
KNSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $33.04 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.21 and a beta of 0.14.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
