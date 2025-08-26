Brokerages Set Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target at $41.17

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.1667.

KNSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 29,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $954,528.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,467.65. This represents a 33.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 18,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $621,259.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,326.01. This represents a 41.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,532 shares of company stock worth $20,622,436. Corporate insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $33.04 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.21 and a beta of 0.14.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.21 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

