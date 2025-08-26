Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Precigen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Precigen from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th.

Shares of PGEN opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.87. Precigen has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 842.83% and a negative net margin of 2,868.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,755,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Precigen by 258.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 832,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 599,914 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Precigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,276,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after buying an additional 410,595 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Precigen during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

