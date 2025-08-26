TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays set a $140.00 price target on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $148.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $153.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day moving average is $128.50.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%.The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $8,624,721.30. Following the sale, the director owned 67,515 shares in the company, valued at $9,197,568.45. This trade represents a 48.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $122,141.04. Following the sale, the director owned 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $914,403.18. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $9,115,025. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 74.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 35,382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $3,344,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

