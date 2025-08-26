Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.4737.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,643 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 524,339 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after buying an additional 183,527 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,179 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,665 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $98.6110 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $114.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

