Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.4737.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry
Tapestry Stock Performance
Shares of TPR stock opened at $98.6110 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.74. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $114.05.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tapestry Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.22%.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tapestry
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.