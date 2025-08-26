Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) Receives $526.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $526.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

RACE stock opened at $468.4310 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $477.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.14. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.09. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $391.54 and a 1-year high of $519.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLVD Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 18.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

