Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.6316.

WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on shares of Wix.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wix.com from $262.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Wix.com Stock Up 0.4%

WIX opened at $132.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.34. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $114.89 and a 52 week high of $247.11.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.43% and a net margin of 8.90%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 4.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth $5,367,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 27.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Wix.com by 148.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

