NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.2308.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $155.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 61,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 51,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

