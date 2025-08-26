Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. National Bankshares cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Canada raised Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

TSE ERO opened at C$19.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.92. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$13.17 and a 1-year high of C$31.56.

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.

