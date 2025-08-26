Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.4286.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACHR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Archer Aviation

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $100,501.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,513.99. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $420,478.25. Following the transaction, the insider owned 295,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,162.71. This trade represents a 12.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 283,964 shares of company stock worth $2,865,206 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 1,181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:ACHR opened at $9.37 on Thursday. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a current ratio of 22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.08.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.