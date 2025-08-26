Brokerages Set Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $60.33

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.3333.

A number of research firms have commented on VCEL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, June 16th.

Vericel Price Performance

Vericel stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. Vericel has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 298.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.61 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vericel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 101.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 34.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

