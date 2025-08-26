Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Receives $15.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.1429.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Certara from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Certara from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.
Shares of CERT stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Certara has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.24 and a beta of 1.42.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $104.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
