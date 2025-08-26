Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.4167.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

HLMN opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.45 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Hillman Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron Jerrod Parker sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $44,685.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,253.48. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,575,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134,830 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,214,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,949,000 after acquiring an additional 64,966 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 18.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,202,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,688 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 16.1% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 10,053,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 65.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,480,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,293 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

