Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sotera Health

Sotera Health Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SHC stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.90 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.81 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 2.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 3,690.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sotera Health by 831.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.