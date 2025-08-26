155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLD. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th.

155675 (BLD.TO) Stock Performance

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

155675 has a one year low of C$49.61 and a one year high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

