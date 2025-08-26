Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.89.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kohl’s

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.5%

KSS opened at $13.96 on Friday. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.75%.The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 40.0% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Kohl’s by 313.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 142,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 107,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 428,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.