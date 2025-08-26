Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Nidec Stock Performance

Shares of NJDCY stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Nidec has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Nidec had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.61 billion. Nidec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.210-1.210 EPS. Q1 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nidec will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

