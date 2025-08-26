Destination XL Group (DXLG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 27th. Analysts expect Destination XL Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $117.2310 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $105.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $0.8956 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $71.57 million, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15,593 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 413,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

