Destination XL Group (DXLG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 27th. Analysts expect Destination XL Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $117.2310 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $105.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.
NASDAQ DXLG opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $0.8956 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $71.57 million, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Destination XL Group
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
