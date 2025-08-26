TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on TeraWulf from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Northland Securities set a $12.00 price objective on TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.89.

TeraWulf Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $8.93 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 54.98% and a negative net margin of 91.42%.The business had revenue of $47.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TeraWulf news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $39,744.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,244.16. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TeraWulf by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TeraWulf by 265.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TeraWulf by 68.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the second quarter worth $41,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

