Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AVXL. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AVXL

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $807.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.80. Anavex Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 470.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.