B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance
NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.06. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.79%. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.