B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.06. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.79%. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

