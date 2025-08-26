Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $73.4190 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

