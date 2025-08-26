PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PPDAI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.80 to $12.10 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PPDAI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

PPDAI Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $9.34 on Friday. PPDAI Group has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PPDAI Group had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $499.46 million during the quarter. PPDAI Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPDAI Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group by 381.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

