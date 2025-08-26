Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

PDM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Piedmont Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Get Piedmont Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PDM

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Piedmont Realty Trust stock opened at $8.1550 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.46. Piedmont Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.Piedmont Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.440 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 214.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.