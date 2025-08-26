Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra Research raised Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.21.

TRGP opened at $161.3010 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.96. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,366,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 64.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,614,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,560,000 after buying an additional 1,410,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,351,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,764,673,000 after buying an additional 962,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 22,699.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 928,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,112,000 after buying an additional 924,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

