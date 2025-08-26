Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SOLV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Get Solventum alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Solventum

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Solventum has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solventum will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in Solventum by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,141,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320,342 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Solventum by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 8,462,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,054,000 after buying an additional 1,336,564 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Solventum by 3.9% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,492,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,563,000 after buying an additional 204,523 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Solventum by 9.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,670,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,363,000 after buying an additional 308,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,116,000 after buying an additional 36,660 shares during the last quarter.

Solventum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.