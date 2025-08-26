Wall Street Zen Downgrades Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) to Sell

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

VLRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Get Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLRS

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Stock Performance

Shares of VLRS opened at $6.0250 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $702.52 million, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.15.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.21. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 1.03%.The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.