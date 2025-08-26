Wall Street Zen Upgrades Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) to “Hold”

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.9995. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.55.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 62.35% and a negative net margin of 1,800.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. Research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 859.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

