Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Addentax Group Trading Up 7.7%

ATXG opened at $0.5433 on Friday. Addentax Group has a 12 month low of $0.3606 and a 12 month high of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 98.96%.The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Addentax Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addentax Group Corp. ( NASDAQ:ATXG Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Addentax Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

