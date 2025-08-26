Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

EXR opened at $140.2320 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 29.51%.The firm had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

