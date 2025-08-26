National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 27th. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of $1.72 per share and revenue of $3.4676 billion for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $108.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.02. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $74.21 and a 52 week high of $109.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.8578 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 348.0%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTIOF. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.