Veeva Systems (VEEV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 27th. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $768.4940 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%.Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $285.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.03. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $197.01 and a 52-week high of $296.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 163,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.