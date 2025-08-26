Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of GEVO opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $430.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.6703 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.69 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 72.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 42,073 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $51,749.79. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,000,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,840.09. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Mize sold 91,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $153,651.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 388,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,387.68. The trade was a 19.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,123,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,392 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,623,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Gevo during the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Gevo by 671.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 329,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 287,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

